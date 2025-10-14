<p>Bengaluru: The state government extended an open invitation in Geneva to global partners to collaborate with Karnataka in research, innovation, and industrial development related to the quantum ecosystem.</p><p>The Minister of Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, NS Boseraju at the Swissnex Quantum Summit recently, said the state invites global researchers, institutions, and industries to join hands with us in building a shared future in quantum technologies.</p><p>Boseraju highlighted that under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) launched by the Government of India with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore, Karnataka has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing this national vision through proactive policies, infrastructure, and talent development.</p><p>He said the aim is to transfer the state into a $20-billion quantum economy by 2035, positioning Bengaluru as a major global hub for quantum technology and innovation.</p>.Karnataka sanctions land for Quantum City in Bengaluru.<p>The minister also spoke about the Quantum Research Park established at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, that supports over 55 research and development projects and 13 startups, while training more than 1,000 quantum professionals annually. With long-term growth as the vision, the state government has sanctioned an additional grant of ₹48 crore for this initiative.</p><p>During the summit, Boseraju also unveiled the concept video of “Q-City-Phase One”, offering a first look at Karnataka’s dedicated quantum technology campus to be developed in Bengaluru. </p><p>The proposed Q-City will integrate hardware manufacturing units, advanced research and development facilities, incubation centers, and collaborative workspaces designed to accelerate quantum innovation from lab to market.</p>