Two inspectors, three police staff suspended in Bengaluru corruption case   

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has suspended two inspectors and three staff over charges of extortion and dereliction of duty.</p>.<p>Inspector Hanumanth K Bhajantri of the Halasuru Gate police station is accused of threatening a gold businessman and extorting Rs 10 lakh. Along with him, an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable, and a constable from the same station have also been suspended.</p><p>Inspector SLR Reddy of the Koramangala police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty.</p>.<p>The businessman lodged a complaint with the commissioner and submitted CCTV footage as proof of the extortion.</p>.<p>"On the basis of a preliminary report, I have ordered their suspension," Singh told reporters. "They come under the jurisdiction of DCP Central and DCP Southeast divisions, and a detailed departmental inquiry will take place soon."</p>.<p>Both inspectors remain under suspension pending further investigation.</p>