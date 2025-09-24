Menu
Bengaluru: Whitefield police bust bike theft racket; recover Rs 20 lakh worth of vehicles

Acting on credible information and CCTV footage, the police arrested the suspect, B Firoz, a native of Andhra Pradesh, at Kotturu village in Hoskote on September 7.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 21:14 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 21:14 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeWhitefieldbustbike theft

