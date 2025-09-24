Bengaluru: Whitefield police bust bike theft racket; recover Rs 20 lakh worth of vehicles

<p>Bengaluru: The Whitefield police have arrested a 24-year-old man in a two-wheeler theft racket, leading to the recovery of 20 stolen vehicles worth Rs 20 lakh and solving 12 cases.</p>.<p>The case began with a complaint by a Vijayanagar resident on September 6, stating that his bike, parked near the ITPL mall gate on August 30, had been stolen.</p>.<p>Acting on credible information and CCTV footage, the police arrested the suspect, B Firoz, a native of Andhra Pradesh, at Kotturu village in Hoskote on September 7.</p>.Stabbed multiple times by husband, Bengaluru woman dies as her 13-year-old daughter watches.<p>During interrogation, Firoz confessed to stealing several two-wheelers from Whitefield. He was produced before a court on September 8 and remanded in 15-day police custody.</p>.<p>Further interrogation revealed that Firoz sold five bikes to an acquaintance in Hurugalavadi village, Maddur taluk, gave nine to relatives in Kadiri Mandal, Andhra Pradesh, and parked six near the Shivakuntamma Temple.</p>.<p>Between September 10 and 15, the police recovered all 20 vehicles. Firoz is also linked to eight other stolen bikes whose owners are yet to be identified.</p>