Karnataka government urged to restart student elections

Responding to them, the minister said that he will discuss the matter with the chief minister. "As this is an issues that needs to be decided at the government level, I will bring it to the notice of the chief minister," said Sudhakar.

Speaking about their representation, Lokesh Ram, a research scholar said, "There is a huge vacuum and lack of leadership qualities among students. There should be an elected student body at the universities to act as a bridge between the students community and the administration."

In 1989, Karnataka banned student elections on the college campuses to keep institutions free from politics and violence.

When Home Minister G Parameshwara was the KPCC president, he batted for the reintroduction of student union elections on the campuses.