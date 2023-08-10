Home
Karnataka government urged to restart student elections

In 1989, Karnataka banned student elections on the college campuses to keep institutions free from politics and violence.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 20:32 IST

The Bangalore University Post Graduate and Research Scholars' Association has urged the state government to re-introduce student elections.

During an event at the Bangalore University's Jnana Bharati campus on Wednesday, the students have submitted a representation to the Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, demanding for the reintroduction of campus elections. 

Responding to them, the minister said that he will discuss the matter with the chief minister. "As this is an issues that needs to be decided at the government level, I will bring it to the notice of the chief minister," said Sudhakar. 

Speaking about their representation, Lokesh Ram, a research scholar said, "There is a huge vacuum and lack of leadership qualities among students. There should be an elected student body at the universities to act as a bridge between the students community and the administration."

When Home Minister G Parameshwara was the KPCC president, he batted for the reintroduction of student union elections on the campuses.

(Published 09 August 2023, 20:32 IST)
KarnatakaBangalore University

