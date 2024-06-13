Karnataka Government yet to allot quarters to R Ashoka

The Congress government has not allotted an official residence to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka in spite of him raising the matter several times, it is learnt, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.
According to the sources in the Leader of the Opposition’s office, four letters have been written seeking allocation of government quarters.
There has been no response. Apparently, Ashoka’s special officer even met Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel a few times
Ashoka had sought any one of the following locations to be allotted as his official residence: #1 Kumara Park East; #1 Race View Cottage and #2 Race View Cottage.
However, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday fully moved into his new address: #1 Kumara Park East.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, has convened a meeting on June 14 to discuss how the party can attract youngsters and women.
The meeting has been called in the wake of BBMP and zilla/taluk panchayat polls that are looming. The June 14 meeting is specifically to discuss new programmes that the Congress can take up, including booth-level activities, to bring new voters into the party fold.
In the meeting notice, Karnataka Congress working president G C Chandrashekhar said the party and the government have taken the upcoming polls “very seriously.”
Published 12 June 2024, 23:40 IST