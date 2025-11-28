Congress high command has 'sense of timing' to resolve Karnataka power tussle: Priyank Kharge
The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have said that they will go to Delhi if they are invited by the Congress president or AICC general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) on reports regarding Rahul Gandhi likely to hold meeting with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar amid the leadership row, says, "How do you know? CM does not know, DCM does not know, PCC president does… pic.twitter.com/reEmWW6M4y