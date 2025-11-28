'Tere Ishk Mein' FDFS Review: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film redefines new age romance

<p><em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, the highly anticipated reunion of Dhanush and director Anand L. Rai (<em>Raanjhanaa</em>), is finally out in theatres and opened to positive reviews on Day 1. Superseding the expectations, the film delivers more than what the audience anticipated.</p><p>While the movie takes its time to build up, filmmaker Anand L. Rai has stroked the audience with this masterpiece by perfectly weaving powerful emotions, love, betrayal and vengeance. While some did criticise the weak chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, many praised their performance. Himanshu Sharma’s script stirs the soul and holds the audience until last.</p><p>Performance-wise, Dhanush takes the crown effortlessly, with his eyes alone doing all the talking. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon screams perfection with her portrayal (especially the emotional scenes). Many felt she aced the female version of ‘Kabir Singh’ with such raw emotion, badass attitude and undeniable style.</p>.5 reasons to watch 'Tere Ishk Mein' in theatres this weekend.<p>Among the film's surprising elements is a delightful and unexpected cameo that instantly transports the audience on a memorable, nostalgic trip.</p><p>The supporting cast also delivers strong performances, shaping the movie’s success. AR Rahman, true to his legendary reputation, once again delivers music that is instantly addictive. From the soundtracks to background music, the <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> album is destined for endless replay. The movie is such a perfect package that it makes for a great rewatch on the big screen.</p><p>Among the film's surprising elements is a delightful and unexpected cameo that instantly transports the audience on a memorable, nostalgic trip.</p><p>With <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, Anand L. Rai makes a strong comeback after a couple of dull outings. On the other hand, Dhanush continues to set new benchmarks with his compelling performances, and Kriti Sanon delivers a truly transformative performance as Mukti and will remain one of her career best.</p>