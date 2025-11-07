<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka aims to create 25,000 startups, 10,000 of which will be outside Bengaluru, as per the state government’s startup policy, which was approved by the Cabinet on Thursday.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said: “The Cabinet has approved the Karnataka Startup Policy (2025-30), which will cost Rs 518.27 crore in a span of five years. As per this scheme, Karnataka intends to establish up to 25,000 startups, of which 10,000 will be outside the Bengaluru cluster.”</p>.<p>The startups are expected to focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing and other deep tech domains.</p>.<p>According to a note by the IT/BT Department, India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with 1.59 lakh startups, of which 73,151 are led by women.</p>.<p>The note claims that currently Karnataka has over 18,000 registered startups, accounting for 15% of all the startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).</p>.Bengaluru’s deep-tech startup proposes ‘quantum’ leap in cancer care.<p>The note also points out that 50% of all funded startups in India originate from Bengaluru. The policy intends to support the development of incubation and acceleration facilities to serve as key enablers in strengthening the startup ecosystem. </p>.<p>“Karnataka already stands as the unrivalled leader in India’s startup landscape, playing a pivotal role in positioning the country as a global innovation and entrepreneurial hub. This strategic initiative will further empower impact-driven business models, boost social entrepreneurship and promote inclusive growth in the state,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said in a press release.</p>.<p>As per the policy, which DH has accessed, the government intends to establish startups beyond Bengaluru through funding from the Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund, as a ‘policy pillar’. “It will support early-stage startups by providing critical seed capital, mentorship, and access to investor networks and help in bridging urban-rural innovation, encourage local entrepreneurship and nurture region-specific solutions,” the policy document says.</p>.<p>The Elevate Beyond Bengaluru will act as a ‘policy pillar’, and be a key initiative by the Karnataka government to foster startup growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.</p>.<p>Fund of Funds</p>.<p>The state government intends to create a ‘fund of funds’, another ‘policy pillar’ totalling Rs 500 crore to support startups developing innovative solutions with longer gestation periods. </p>.<p>The policy aims at building a talent-rich ecosystem beyond Bengaluru through growth labs. The six identified tech clusters will be divided into two broad clusters — Cluster A (Mysuru, Mangaluru and Tumakuru) and Cluster B (Hubballi–Dharwad, Kalaburgi and Shivamogga).</p>