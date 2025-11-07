Menu
Karnataka govt aims to create 25,000 startups in 5 years

The startups are expected to focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing and other deep tech domains.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 21:05 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 21:05 IST
