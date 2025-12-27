<p>The state government has halved the rates of plots in the jeans park at Ballari. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board is developing the park on around 650 acres. A total of 173 sites of various dimension are being formed in the first phase on 154.70 acres.</p>.<p>The government had fixed a price of Rs 1.35 crore per acre of land previously. The government anticipated encouraging response from the entrepreneurs for the plots at the world-class park.</p>.<p>However, it is said that local businessmen did not show much interest and had made a representation to the government requesting to reduce the price. The KIADB is forming 75 sites of quarter acre, 47 plots of half acre, three plots measuring one acre, 45 plots measuring one and half acres, two plots of five acres and one plot of 10 acres.</p>.<p>The plots of small dimensions have been formed with the objective of attracting local tailors and small dyeing units. Now, the price has been fixed at Rs 67.5 lakh per acre. </p>.<p><strong>Bangla strife</strong></p>.<p>The jeans industry in neighbouring Bangladesh is in trouble following the unrest there. Taking advantage of the situation, the government intends to expand jeans industry on a large scale in the state. Towards this end, it has acquired another 487 acres in Sanjeevarayanakote near Ballari, where it has been planned to accommodate large industries. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Water availability and common effluent treatment plant (CETP) are essential for jeans industries. Some units had to be shutdown during summer for lack of these facilities. Local entrepreneurs had insisted that they won’t set shop in the park unless these facilities were made available.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Now, the government has come up with a plan for supplying five million litres per day (MLD) of water. Sources said that a detailed project report had been prepared for setting up a CETP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is learnt that the government has invited leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the ground-breaking ceremony for the first stage of the jeans park. </p>