Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt identifies 22.63 lakh ineligible BPL cardholders; opposition protests

The government is now considering cancelling these cards, triggering concerns about the withdrawal of key welfare benefits for numerous families.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 15:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 15:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBPLBPL card holders

Follow us on :

Follow Us