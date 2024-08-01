Karnataka govt is threatening Governor: Union Ministers

New Delhi: Condemning the Karnataka cabinet's decision to advise the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the MUDA site allotment 'scam, two Union Ministers on Thursday alleged that the cabinet decision was nothing but 'threatening' to the Governor.
"The state government's decision is nothing but threatening the Governor. The state government should not indulge in threatening Constitutional authority," Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Ministry of Labour Shobha Karandlaje told the media here.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately resign from the post instead of threatening the Governor. When allegations came against the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he resigned from the post. Now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should also resign from the post and allow the fair probe into the MUDA scam, the Ministers said.
"It is the Governor's duty to seek the CM's explanation whenever he receives any complaints. Instead of giving explanation to the Governor, the State Government is trying to arm twist the Governor. The Governor should take impartial decision on this issue without succumbing to pressure from the state government," the ministers demanded.
