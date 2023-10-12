Karnataka govt may allow construction within 1 km of forest boundary

The state government is likely to ease restrictions to allow construction activities within 1 km of forest boundary Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Wednesday.
After attending a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) headed by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre, Bangarappa said no construction activities were allowed in areas falling within 1 km of protected forests, and that the government was planning to allow construction in “privately owned land” in such areas.
“The construction of a house/farmhouse, resort or a hotel or the setting up of a windmill to generate power will now be possible alongside the boundary of the forest,” he said. He added that there was a ban on setting up wind power units in eco-sensitive zones as a wide range of birds die in turbine collisions. “The cabinet sub committee unanimously agreed to allow setting up of these units,” he said.
Six ESZs proposed
Forest Minister Khandre said the sub-committee agreed in principle to recommend the notification of ESZ for six protected areas: Kappatagudda, Bukkapatna, Kammasandra, Nagarahole and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.
The government’s effort to decide on ESZ comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s direction in April. The apex court modified its 2022 order mandating a uniform buffer zone of 1 km for protected forests following an appeal for relaxation from the state government. However, the court had directed the states and the Union government to notify ESZ.
According to these recommendations, the ESZ of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which has a total area of 643.39 sq km, will be 573.97 sq km. The Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary’s ESZ is 145.369 sq km while Anshi and Dandeli’s ESZ is 669.06 sq km. Kappatagudda sanctuary spread across 244.15 sq km will have an ESZ of 322.695 sq km, which includes 298.890 sq km of non-forest area. Bukkapatna Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary (136.11 sq km) will have an ESZ of 157.0862 sq km, including 138.52 sq km non-forest area. Kammasandra sanctuary has 78.62 sq km and the proposed ESZ stands at 93.27 sq km, which is completely non-forest areas.
The statement said government will follow 2011 norms while notifying new eco-sensitive zones. “As per these guidelines, these eco-sensitive zones will be further divided into three categories — Permitted, Regulated and Prohibited — activities,” it said.
"The construction of a house/farmhouse resort or a hotel or the setting up of a windmill will now be possible alongside the boundary of forest," Madhu Bangarappa said.