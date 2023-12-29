Karnataka govt plans to organise job fair in January

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government plans to organise a job fair in Bengaluru, in the last week of January, and a team of ministers will be formed to organise it effectively.

Stressing on the need to have an employment policy to boost job opportunities for the youth of the state, he asked officials to make preparations to formulate the policy.

The CM today held a preliminary meeting with senior ministers and officials regarding organising a state level job fair.

He directed constitution of a team of ministers comprising Industry Minister M B Patil, IT& BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Youth Empowerment and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Labor Minister Santosh Lad, and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.