US deported 2,790 Indians staying illegally: Centre

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the number at his weekly media briefing in response to a query.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 20:14 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 20:14 IST
