Karnataka govt relaunches scheme to give free sanitary pads to 19 lakh school, college girls

Bengaluru: After it was stalled for the last four years, Karnataka Government on Wednesday re-started the Shuchi scheme for menstrual hygiene by supplying sanitary napkins to around 19 lakh adolescent girls at the school and college levels.

According to officials, through the relaunched scheme, the Karnataka Health Department will provide free sanitary napkins to around 19 lakh girls (aged 10 to 18 years) in government and aided schools and colleges across the state. The health department will directly deliver sanitary pads to the schools which will be distributed to the girls by the heads.

Each kit would have 10 sanitary napkins in a pack. Napkins required for one year will be given to the girl students.