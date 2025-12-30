Karnataka govt schools to hold parent-teacher meetings once in 2 months

<p>Bengaluru: Overwhelming response for the first-ever mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) organised at government schools has spurred the Department of School Education and Literacy to introduce a mandate for all government schools to conduct PTM once every two months.</p>.<p>In a circular, the department has issued a schedule for schools to conduct the PTM.</p>.<p>The schools have to invite parents for a mandatory PTM once in two months and update them about their wards’ academic performance, progress in extracurricular activities and negative remarks, if any, according to the circular.</p>.<p>The officials of the department said that the mega PTM held across the state on Children’s Day received overwhelming response. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had inaugurated the event. </p>.<p>“By conducting such meetings, we should make parents understand their responsibilities in child’s progress at the school. This will also help to develop a cordial relationship between parents and teachers and also improves the learning environment,” explained a senior official of the department.</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash bribery case against assistant public prosecutor.<p>Teachers say that the concept of PTM itself is new for government schools.</p>.<p>“Even if we have to convey something to parents regarding their children, it is not an easy task to convince them to visit schools, especially in rural areas. But after the mega PTM most parents are happy to meet teachers,” said Chandrakala, head teacher working with a government high school.</p>.<p>This was the first such PTM in state-run schools, which is otherwise a regular feature at private schools.</p>.<p>The schedule for the PTM will be released by the department every year and all schools across the state must follow it. “The idea is to have at least five PTMs in an academic year,” the official added.</p>.<p><strong>Mid-day meals for parents </strong></p>.<p>On the day of mega PTM, the government had instructed the schools to serve meals/lunch cooked as part of midday meals at schools for parents also. The teachers said that there is no clarity about continuing the gesture during PTMs in future.</p>