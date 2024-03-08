JOIN US
Home

Karnataka govt sets up standing committee of wildlife board

Activist Joseph Hoover, however, questioned why the formation of the committee was shrouded in secrecy.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 20:55 IST

Bengaluru: The government has set up the standing committee of the State Board of Wildlife to look into matters related to the conservation of protected areas and other matters assigned by the board.

The 12-member committee, headed by the Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, has 10 nominated members representing various government departments and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) as the member secretary.

The notification for setting up the committee got final clearance on February 28, but was not made public. 

Activist Joseph Hoover, however, questioned why the formation of the committee was shrouded in secrecy. He said that ideally, members from the civil society should be included in committee.

(Published 07 March 2024, 20:55 IST)
