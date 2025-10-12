<p>Shivamogga: Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa announced on Saturday that the government would appoint guest teachers to fill vacancies at government-aided Kannada-medium schools.</p>.<p>Participating in an interactive event organised by the Press Trust in Shivamogga, Madhu said, “We will issue a notification on the appointment of 18,000 teachers – 6,000 for aided schools and 12,000 for government schools – soon. In addition to those appointed by the government, the management of the aided schools can appoint guest teachers to fill vacant posts. </p><p>"We may have to appoint four to five thousand guest teachers to aided schools. They will all receive an honorarium from the government. We have taken this decision in order to save Kannada-medium schools.”</p>.<p>Madhu, also the Shivamogga district in-charge minister, said that there was a proposal to offer grant-in-aid to schools started 10 years after 1995. </p><p>“We will start the process once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approves the proposal,” said the minister, adding that the Department of School Education was establishing two residential schools where disabled children would be provided both education and treatment.</p>.<p>He said government has decided to restart reserving seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections of the society in private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE) at places where there are no government schools. </p>