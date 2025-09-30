Karnataka govt to extend services of guest lecturers for current semester

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to end the uncertainty surrounding the appointment of guest lecturers to state-run first-grade colleges, the government has decided to extend services of guest faculty members for the current <br>semester.</p>.<p>In its order issued on Monday, the Department of Higher Education said that the decision had been made with the interests of students in mind. Consequently, guest lecturers who were appointed in 2024-25 will continue to work at government degree colleges.</p>.<p>“In the academic interest of the students, the state government has decided to extend the term of guest faculty members who worked in the 2024-25 academic year until the completion of the current semester of the 2025-26 academic year,” read the department’s order. The order further added that government first-grade colleges could appoint additional guest lecturers as long as they had the qualifications prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).</p>.MoEF panel directs Karnataka govt to impose full penalty on windmill firm for violation.<p>The decision was taken after seeking the Additional Advocate General’s legal opinion.</p>.<p>A September 2024 order by the High Court mandating the government to appoint only those who met the UGC’s criteria – a PhD or NET/KSET qualification – as guest lecturers plunged the future of thousands of guest faculty members in uncertainty. Nearly 5,500 of the 11,00 guest lecturers working at state-run colleges do not have the prescribed qualifications. Citing the lack of eligible candidates for some subjects, the government had filed an appeal in the court, seeking to extend the services of guest lecturers appointed the previous year.</p>.<p>Given that the lack of guest lecturers impacted academic activities at colleges, many student organisations held demonstrations demanding their appointment.</p>.<p>The government’s decision to extend the services of guest lecturers comes in the wake of the High Court upholding its earlier order on the requirement of UGC-prescribed qualifications during a recent hearing.</p>