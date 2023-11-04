Karnataka govt to start hundred village courts by March 2024: Law minister H K Patil

Koppal: Karnataka Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil said that the government will establish one hundred village courts by the end of current fiscal. Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of the district court complex here on Saturday, he said that the plan was prepared for this purpose in 2008.

Pointing out that only two village courts have been established till date, he lamented that full-fledged village courts could not be set up even after 15 years. The government has already held discussions with the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court with regard to construction of village courts. The move will help speedy disposal of the cases belonging to the rural areas.

"People are not questioning if there is delay in implementation of the law. The advocates and media should awaken the government in this regard. The judges are required to protect the honour of litigants", he said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member Sanganna Karadi opined that there is no need of establishing village courts in the wake of technological advancement. He also said that the courts at taluk level can perform this work.