Home india karnataka

Karnataka has not seen such severe drought in 3-4 decades, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

'Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, it is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct,' he said.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 07:08 IST

Bengaluru: Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the state had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

"In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," he told reporters here.

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.

Shivakumar said the government has taken 'things under its control' and arranged tankers to supply water.

(Published 11 March 2024, 07:08 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

