<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned the hearing on criminal appeal filed by former MP Prajwal Revanna against his sentencing in a rape case until October 28.</p>.<p>On August 2, the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs handed Prajwal life sentence (imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life) in the first of the four cases of rape/sexual abuse against him. However, Prajwal appealed against this.</p>.<p>A division bench of Justices K S Mudagal and Venkatesh Naik T directed the state government to specify as to whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be represented by a special counsel in the high court as done during the special court. The court asked the counsel for Prajwal to file a comprehensive synopsis of the case.</p>.Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka High Court against conviction in first rape case.<p>In his appeal, Prajwal claimed contradictions in the victim's complaint and testimony, and claimed that the police had forced her to file the complaint. He also questioned the reliability of certain material evidence, such as stains reportedly found on a bed years after the incident.</p>.<p>This case pertains to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at Gannikada guest house, belonging to the Revanna family, in Hassan. Prajwal allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone.</p>.<p>This is the first of the four cases of sexual harassment registered against the former JD(S) MP.</p>