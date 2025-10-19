<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday permitted RSS member Ashok Patil to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold a Patha Sanchalana (route march) at Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, on November 2. </p><p>Justice MGS Kamal passed this order at a special sitting. </p><p>"Such application shall be made to the deputy commissioner with copies to the taluka executive magistrate (tahsildar), as well as to the Chittapur police. They shall take into consideration the observation made in this order and the provisions of law referred to in the order and submit a report to this court on October 24, 2025, indicating the action taken by them in according permission to the petitioner and his organisation with specific reference to the routes, place and time."</p>.Supreme Court upholds Karnataka HC order referring married women OBC certificate dispute to KSAT.<p>"It is made clear no order is passed in this petition on merits or otherwise of the case. The same will be considered upon receipt of the report as directed above," the court said. </p><p>The petition had initially sought the court's directions to the authorities to permit the route march at 3 pm on October 19, starting from and ending at Bajaj Kalyana Mantap in Chittapur. </p><p>The petitioner stated that an application was filed in this regard on October 13 with the Chief Executive Officer, Town Municipal Council, and the inspector, Chittapur police station, seeking permission to install banners and hoardings across the route of the Patha Sanchalana by paying a fee of Rs 6,000. However, the authorities had not responded to the application, the petition said. </p><p>During the hearing, senior advocate Aruna Shyam informed that the permission to conduct the march has been declined on the grounds that other organisations — Bhima Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther — also moved applications seeking permission to hold rally on the same day, at the same time and at the same place. </p><p>The authorities declined to consider requests of the petitioner and other organisations apprehending law and order problems, the advocate said. </p><p>"The advocate filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking to amend the petition, stating that the RSS would now like to conduct the march on November 2. The organisation is conscious and concerned about the harmony and maintenance of law and order," he added. </p><p>Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, appearing for the state government, referred to a Government Order dated December 29, 2021 — Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstration and Protest Marches, (Bangalore City) Order 2021. </p><p>He submitted that though the government order is applicable only to Bengaluru, the provisions and the mechanism contemplated could be applied to the rest of the state. </p><p>Justice Kamal noted that the state authorities are the best to take into consideration the ground realities of the situation and come to appropriate conclusions for the purpose and in the interest of maintaining public peace, order and tranquility. </p><p>He asked the petitioner to file a fresh application and directed the authorities to consider it in accordance with law.</p>