Karnataka HC asks trial court not to take action against Siddaramaiah till hearing concludes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for MPs/MLAs to defer its proceedings and not to precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing on the private complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites allotment case. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this interim order on the petition filed by Siddaramaiah challenging the validity of the order of the governor, according sanction to investigate offences alleged.
“Since the matter is being heard by this court and the pleadings are yet to get complete, till the next date of hearing, the concerned court shall defer its proceedings and not precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing,” Justice Nagaprasanna said, adjourning the matter to August 29.
On August 17, Governor Tawarchand Gehlot had granted sanction for investigation in the case considering applications filed by three complainants. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, submitted that the order of the governor has no application of mind. He further contended that the governor’s order was passed at a breakneck speed.
The complaint was placed before the governor on July 26, 2024 and on the same day a show cause notice was issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.
Singhvi further said the governor had not applied his mind insofar as the detailed deliberations and proceedings passed by the state cabinet while answering the show cause notice placed before it.
