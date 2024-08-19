Karnataka HC asks trial court not to take action against Siddaramaiah till hearing concludes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for MPs/MLAs to defer its proceedings and not to precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing on the private complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites allotment case. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this interim order on the petition filed by Siddaramaiah challenging the validity of the order of the governor, according sanction to investigate offences alleged.

“Since the matter is being heard by this court and the pleadings are yet to get complete, till the next date of hearing, the concerned court shall defer its proceedings and not precipitate the matter till the next date of hearing,” Justice Nagaprasanna said, adjourning the matter to August 29.