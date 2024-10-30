<p>Discover the magic of the humble raw banana in this comforting Uppinangady-style curry, presented by Aadharsh Tatpati. In coastal Karnataka, raw banana is transformed into a versatile and delicious vegetable, taking on endless forms—fried, mashed, curried, and more!<br><br>In this recipe, tender raw banana pieces are simmered with perfectly timed spices, balanced by the tartness of fresh tomato purée, and finished with creamy coconut milk that ties all the flavours together.<br><br>This rich and flavourful curry is perfect with hot rice or neer dose, and for a fusion of Karnataka’s regions, try it with a soft jowar roti from northern Karnataka.<br><br>This festival season, bring home the authentic taste of Uppinangady with this easy and delicious recipe! </p>