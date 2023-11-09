Karnataka HC bins PILs against VTU V-C appointment

The court further said, “In our considered opinion, petitions lack bonafide and petitioners have not approached the court with ‘clean hands, clean heart & clean objective.’ This apart, there is a short unexplained delay on the part of the petitioners in calling in question the subject’s appointment to a public office. The vice-chancellor, ideally speaking, is the “Conscience Keeper of the University” vide the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Marathwada University vs Seshrao Balwant Rao Chavan case whilst examining the appointment of such a high functionary, this aspect cannot be lost sight of. After all, Mahatma Gandhi said, “means are as important as the ends.”