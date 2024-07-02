Karnataka HC issues notice to govt on minorities schools’ petition

The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered notice to the state government in a petition filed by the Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation.
Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav ordered issuance of notice and posted the matter to next week, directing the government advocate to obtain instructions.
The federation filed the petition challenging the circular dated May 20, 2024, requiring all unaided educational institutions to display the fees prescribed by them, admission process, etc, both on their notice board and their website.
These requirements were in pursuance of the directions in relation to provisions contained in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2009; Central Rules 2010; as well as the Karnataka State Rules 2012; and also the memo issued by the Education Department on June 20, 2024, pertaining to taking action against unauthorised schools.
The petitioners cited the apex court’s TMA Pai Foundation judgement and other subsequent judgements and the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.
It was contended that educational institutions run by its members are protected under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India and that RTE Act 2009 and Rules thereunder are not applicable to minority educational institutions, both aided and unaided.
