Karnataka HC orders Ola to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation in sexual harassment case involving cab driver

The Court emphasised that all parties must comply with Section 16 of the POSH Act, ensuring confidentiality of the identities involved.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 13:42 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 13:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtOla

