Karnataka HC rejects Murugha seer's plea challenging trial court procedure

“If the law as laid down by the Apex Court, this Court or other High Courts is applied to the case at hand, what would unmistakably emerge is that a statement made under Section 164 of the CrPC, is not completely barred in law to mark the said statement, but it is not a substantive evidence and it being characterized as not a substantive evidence, it is only in a slightly higher pedestal than a statement made under Section 161 of the Cr PC, before the Investigating Officer. It can only be used for contradiction or corroboration at the time of cross-examination. What is done in the case at hand, in the considered view of the Court, is exactly the same,” the court said.