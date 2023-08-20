Karnataka HC says diabetes, related ailments manageable, rejects husband’s plea challenging maintenance

Justice Dixit noted that law, religion and justice require an able bodied man to look after his dependent family and that is how Parliament has enacted several legislations, CrPC section 125, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act), Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, etc. “The submission that Rs 10,000 per month is far in excess of what is required needs to be outrightly rejected, regard being to costly days of life and that the respondent (wife) has to hold souls and bodies of herself and the growing child. The contention that petitioner has been suffering from diabetes and related ailment does not merit countenance,” the court said.