Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 'ferocious & dangerous' dog breeds

Bengaluru: The High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay on the operation of notification issued by the union government banning 'ferocious and dangerous' breeds of dogs.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this interim order after hearing a petition filed by King Solomon David and Mardona Jones, both residents of Bengaluru.

The circular, while banning rearing of certain breeds of dogs, had directed that all those breeds of dogs as pets with the owners shall be sterilized for stopping further breeding of those breeds.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that it would require profound expertise to identify a particular breed of dog to be ferocious and dangerous to human life. He further stated that several breeds are identical to the breeds that are found in India, which are not the part of the circular.