Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 'ferocious & dangerous' dog breeds

Bengaluru: The High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay on the operation of notification issued by the union government banning 'ferocious and dangerous' breeds of dogs.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this interim order after hearing a petition filed by King Solomon David and Mardona Jones, both residents of Bengaluru.
The circular, while banning rearing of certain breeds of dogs, had directed that all those breeds of dogs as pets with the owners shall be sterilized for stopping further breeding of those breeds.
Counsel for the petitioner argued that it would require profound expertise to identify a particular breed of dog to be ferocious and dangerous to human life. He further stated that several breeds are identical to the breeds that are found in India, which are not the part of the circular.
The Deputy Solicitor General of India submitted that circular is issued on the strength of the order passed by the High Court of Delhi in a PIL.
He further said that the High Court of Delhi had permitted the union government to consider the representation of the petitioner in the PIL.
"While doing so, the court had clearly indicated that the union government shall, after consulting all the stakeholders, decide the representation of the petitioners, as expeditiously as possible, within three months from the date of receipt of the order," he stated.
“The High Court of Delhi had clearly indicated that all the stakeholders shall be consulted, not a few or various. All means, each and every, the Kennel Club of India is one, which is not consulted is the submission. Therefore, till the learned Deputy Solicitor General of India would produce those documents that went into decision making of the impugned circular on the strength of the records, the circular dated March 12, 2024 issued by the 1st respondent (union government) shall remain stayed, only in the State of Karnataka,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.
The court has listed the matter on April 5, 2024 for further hearing.