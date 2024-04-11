JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka health minister orders quality check of all Patanjali products

Rao opined that Baba Ramdev had brought disrepute to Ayurveda and the Indian system of medicine.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 23:05 IST

Follow Us

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has ordered a quality check of all Patanjali products in the state. 

In a post on X, Rao said the Drugs Control Department will inspect all products by Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. The Ayush commissioner will oversee the process. The move comes after SC pulled up Uttarakhand drug authorities for inaction on Patanjali products. 

Rao opined that Baba Ramdev had brought disrepute to Ayurveda and the Indian system of medicine. “This is what happens when you have blind faith. Whether in health, business or politics,” his post read. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 23:05 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsDinesh Gundu RaoPatanjali

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT