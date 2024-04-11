Karnataka health minister orders quality check of all Patanjali products

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has ordered a quality check of all Patanjali products in the state.
In a post on X, Rao said the Drugs Control Department will inspect all products by Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. The Ayush commissioner will oversee the process. The move comes after SC pulled up Uttarakhand drug authorities for inaction on Patanjali products.
Rao opined that Baba Ramdev had brought disrepute to Ayurveda and the Indian system of medicine. “This is what happens when you have blind faith. Whether in health, business or politics,” his post read.
(Published 10 April 2024, 23:05 IST)