Karnataka High Court asks Bhavani Revanna, mother of rape-accused Prajwal, to appear before SIT

Bengaluru: The high court on Friday directed Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister and JD (S) leader HD Revanna, to appear before the investigating officer of SIT in the KR Nagar kidnapping case by 1 pm. Justice Krishna S Dixit passed this interim order by keeping in abeyance the arrest warrant issued by the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs. The court said that the police shall not arrest or keep her under detention during such an appearance.

Bhavani Revanna has moved an appeal before the high court in the KR Nagar case after the special court rejected her anticipatory bail application. The counsel for Bhavani prayed before the high court for an interim anticipatory bail stating that the SIT was granted an arrest warrant by the special court. Senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar, special public prosecutor for SIT, submitted that a warrant was sought after Bhavani failed to appear even after serving notice.