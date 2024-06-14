Karnataka High Court directs police to not arrest Yediyurappa, asks latter to appear before cops on June 17

On the other hand, Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty raised a preliminary objection that the anticipatory bail petition before the high court is not maintainable. He submitted that the arrest warrant was secured under changed circumstances in the case and also when the accused did not appear on the second notice. He said that the warrant was secured after the receipt of FSL reports on voice samples and on the information that attempts were being made to tamper/destroy the evidence and to win over the complainant/witnesses.

Justice Dixit observed in the order that since the petitioner did not appear before the jurisdictional police pursuant to the second notice dated June 10, 2024 served on him on June 11, 2024, the arrest warrant was secured at the hands of the trial judge.

“Since the petitioner on the basis of the letter dated June 11, 2024 has volunteered to appear on June 17, 2024 and the same is brought to the notice of the court, we cannot immediately jump to the conclusion that a case is made out for the arrest or detention nor for custodial interrogation of the petitioner, who happens to be a former Chief Minister of the state and in the late evening of his life with ailments natural to that age,” Justice Dixit said.