Karnataka High Court judge refers to Muslim-majority Bengaluru area as 'Pakistan'; Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the controversial remarks made by a Karnataka High Court judge and sought a report on the matter, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
The suo motu case has been initiated after Justice V Srishananda referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan".
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has asked Karnataka High Court to submit the report in this regard. The top court has also asked the Attorney General and Solicitor General to assist the court and listed the matter for September 25.
More to follow...
Published 20 September 2024, 05:55 IST