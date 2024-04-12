Karnataka High Court lifts stay on release of Hindi film ‘Maidaan’

Bengaluru: In a relief to the producers of the movie 'Maidaan', the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the ad-interim, ex-parte order of temporary injunction passed by a Mysuru court against the worldwide theatrical /OTT release of the Ajay Devagan-starrer movie.
The movie is stated to be on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Raheem, a coach who revolutionised football in India.
Justice S R Krishna Kumar revoked the injunction after an urgent hearing in the petition filed by Boney Kapoor, designated partner of Bayview Projects Limited Liability Partnership, the producer of the movie.
On April 8, 2024, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mysuru, had passed the order of injunction after hearing a petition filed by one C R Anil Kumar. It was contended by the plaintiff Anil Kumar that the movie is an infringement of his work titled ‘Patganduga’.
The producer claimed that the Mysuru court order does not assign reasons or spell out as to how the plaintiff Anil Kumar had made out a prima facie case.
It was submitted that except stating that he had released the trailer/teaser more than one and a half months prior to institution of the suit, no other material had been placed on record to establish alleged infringement of the copyright. According to the producer, the plaintiff Anil Kumar had neither submitted the script of the movie nor the entire movie.
It was further argued on behalf of the producer that the ad-interim ex-parte order of temporary injunction would have the detrimental effect of stalling and preventing the worldwide theatrical/OTT release of the movie.
It was stated that while the filming of the movie had commenced as long back as in the year 2019 it was prolonged on account of Covid- 19 pandemic.
