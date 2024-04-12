Karnataka High Court lifts stay on release of Hindi film ‘Maidaan’

Bengaluru: In a relief to the producers of the movie 'Maidaan', the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the ad-interim, ex-parte order of temporary injunction passed by a Mysuru court against the worldwide theatrical /OTT release of the Ajay Devagan-starrer movie.

The movie is stated to be on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Raheem, a coach who revolutionised football in India.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar revoked the injunction after an urgent hearing in the petition filed by Boney Kapoor, designated partner of Bayview Projects Limited Liability Partnership, the producer of the movie.

On April 8, 2024, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mysuru, had passed the order of injunction after hearing a petition filed by one C R Anil Kumar. It was contended by the plaintiff Anil Kumar that the movie is an infringement of his work titled ‘Patganduga’.