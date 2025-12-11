Karnataka High Court orders release of detenue under Goonda Act

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered release of Dawood Nadaf, who was detained on the orders passed by Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad invoking the provisions of Goonda Act. A division bench comprising Justices R Devdas and B Muralidhara Pai observed that neither the government nor the concerned authorities have heeded to the meticulous guidelines issued by a division bench of the high court on procedure to be followed while detaining under the Goonda Act.</p><p>“We have gone through the documents furnished to the detenue, albeit through his brother. Nearly 185 pages of 800 pages of documents supplied to the detenue are illegible. This writ petition should succeed only on that ground,” the bench said.</p>.Karnataka HC upholds detention order passed under Goondas Act against a rowdy sheeter.<p>Dawood’s wife Prathiba Talapati challenged the June 3, 2025, order passed by the Commissioner of Police invoking the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act (Goonda Act).</p><p>The petitioner claimed that the authorities had not complied with the guidelines issued in the Jayamma case. Providing illegible pages is a clear violation of the division bench order, the advocate said. It was further submitted that of the 17 cases stated, Dawood has been acquitted in seven cases and has not been convicted till date for any offences under the IPC or under BNS.</p><p>On the other hand, the government advocate submitted that in a recent case, Dawood and his associates had threatened a businessman at knifepoint, and it is an act disturbing public order. It was further submitted that even if a few pages were not clear, the detenue should not be permitted to take advantage of such lapses.</p><p>The division bench noted it is a matter of grave concern that the guidelines issued in the Jayamma case have not reached the government and the detaining authorities. “Unfortunately, neither the Government nor the concerned authorities have heeded to the directions issued by this Court. What we see as a consequence of such failure is that similar grounds are raised in every writ petition challenging such detention orders, viz., supplying illegible copies to the detenue,” the bench said.</p><p>The court said, “If the detention order is based on the recent crimes registered against the detenue, it will satisfy the requirement of having live link or close proximity to the conduct of the detenue, which could be a good ground for passing such orders of detention. Secondly, it will reduce the number of documents which would be required to be furnished to the detenue. The lesser the documents, the lesser the chances of furnishing illegible copies.” The court directed the Senior Superintendent, Central Prisons, Mysuru to immediately release Dawood Nadaf from detention.</p>