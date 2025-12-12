Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court quashes criminal proceedings against eight officers

The petitioners contended that while the Lokayukta probe was underway, disciplinary proceedings too were instituted against them on the same set of facts.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 15:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us