Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court refuses to quash case against 3 charged with extortion

The petitioners claimed that they are social activists and work as whistleblowers against illegal sand mining.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 21:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 21:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us