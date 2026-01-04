<p class="bodytext">The high court has refused to quash proceedings against three persons on charges of extortion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioners claimed that they are social activists and work as whistleblowers against illegal sand mining.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioners - Sharanappa Reddy, Kiran Patil and Goudappa Patil, all residents of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, challenged the FIR registered by Jewargi police, based on a complaint by Shreeshail of Bagalkot district.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The complainant said, on June 6, 2025, as instructed by his employer Veeresh, he loaded sand after paying Rs 19,000 as royalty. On June 7, 2025, at about 2.30 am, on reaching Chigarahalli cross, two individuals intercepted the vehicle, demanded royalty and forcibly collected Rs 5,000 from him.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioners challenged the FIR for offences punishable under sections 115(2), 126(2), 308(2), 62, read with Section 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaha Sanhita.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They said they were agriculturists and social activists involved in environmental protection and were falsely implicated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the petitioners, they used to inform the jurisdictional police about illegal sand mining and transportation by the sand mafia and furnished audio and video recordings in support of their complaints. The police registered a case against them, instead of initiating action against illegal miners, the petitioners said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the other hand, the government advocate submitted that the petitioners were rowdy sheeters with criminal antecedents, and so, it was necessary that the investigation be completed without interference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said the allegations against the petitioners were of a serious nature, involving alleged extortion of money from transporters who had already paid royalty and secured valid permits.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The court also pointed out the petitioners' antecedents and their status as rowdy sheeters.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"In view of the submissions advanced and the material placed on record, this court is of the considered opinion that a thorough investigation is warranted. At this stage, the petitioners' contention that they are whistleblowers who have been falsely implicated cannot be examined. The FIR material prima facie indicates allegations of extortion in the guise of royalty collection, which requires deeper investigation by jurisdictional police. Hence, this court is not inclined to interfere at the investigation stage,” Justice Magadum said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Noticing that the crime was registered on June 7, 2025, and the petitioners contended that they already submitted materials about illegal mining, the court directed the investigating officer to expedite and conclude the investigation at the earliest. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"It is open to the petitioners to approach this court after filing of the charge sheet, if so advised".</p>