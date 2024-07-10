Karnataka High Court takes suo-motu cognisance of dengue spreading in state

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of dengue spread in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed this order, treating a letter to the editor published in DH on July 9, 2024, along with other supportive news items as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).
The bench has directed the state government and the BBMP to furnish details on preventive and remedial measures taken to check the spread of dengue and also the steps taken to provide medical facilities in Bengaluru and the other parts of the state, particularly in rural areas.
The court has also directed authorities to submit the details of measures taken to create public awareness and to control mosquito breeding.
Published 10 July 2024, 06:17 IST