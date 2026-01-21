Karnataka Higher Education dept signs pact with British Council, Microsoft

<p>Bengaluru: The department of Higher Education on Tuesday signed an MoU with the British Council and Microsoft India to expand the “English Skills for Youth” programme, which is implemented at 16 government engineering colleges, 54 degree and polytechnic colleges covering 9,500 students.</p>.<p>This scheme mainly aims to enhance employability skills among students. </p>.Need for career guidance.<p>Speaking after signing the MoU, Higher Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said “English is the medium of instruction at higher education, but not many speak English in the college. Whenever in college you have to speak in English, when back home speak in Kannada or whatever is your mother tongue with your parents,” he advised students. He said students can pick up a language if they converse in it.</p>