Karnataka: Hindu vendors' union against allowing Muslims to set up shops during festivals, fairs

A division among vendors on communal lines, came to the fore with Karnataka Rajya Hindu Jaatra Vyaparasthara sangha urging government not to allow non-Hindus (Muslims) to set up shops during fairs or annual festivals of temples under the Endowment Department.

Sangha President Mahesh Das said as under section 31 (12) of Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act no property including land, building or site situated near the temple should be leased to non-Hindus. Mahesh also urged government to ensure that `elam' (auctioning of stalls in temple premises) are not conducted in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. "Elams, seen only in DK and Udupi districts, are root-cause of all problems," he declared.