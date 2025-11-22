<p>Kochi: The BJP on Saturday initiated disciplinary action against a Yuva Morcha district general secretary who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner.</p>.<p>According to BJP district leaders, Gopi Paramasivan’s party membership has been cancelled following his arrest.</p>.<p>He will no longer be associated with the BJP or the Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, they said.</p>.'BJP loyalists will form new party if BY Vijayendra is not replaced': Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.<p>Paramasivan, a native of Thevara, was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting his live-in partner at their rented house in Vyttila.</p>.<p>Initially, Paramasivan approached the police, claiming that the woman had been missing since Thursday.</p>.<p>However, when police located and spoke to her, she revealed that she was subjected to assault, including being whipped with an electrical wire.</p>.<p>Gopu, who has been charged with attempted murder, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>