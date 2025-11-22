Menu
Kerala: BJP cancels membership of Yuva Morcha leader arrested for assaulting live-in partner

Paramasivan, a native of Thevara, was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting his live-in partner at their rented house in Vyttila.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 07:00 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 07:00 IST
