<p>Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday said he would call for a meeting of senior leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in New Delhi to discuss the raging leadership issue in the State and put an end to the "confusion".</p><p>He said the leaders would discuss on the way forward and settle the issue.</p><p>The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about Chief Minister change in the State after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of a rumoured "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.</p><p>"After going to Delhi, I will call three-four important leaders and discuss. After the discussion, we will say how to go ahead; there by put an end to the confusion," Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru, according to news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>When asked if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Shivakumar </a>would be called to Delhi, he said, "We should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue."</p><p>"I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, also other members, including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made," he added.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, held a meeting with senior Ministers and leaders considered close to him, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H C Mahdevappa and K Venkatesh, and K N Rajanna at his residence in Bengaluru, according to sources.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, signaled it was business as usual, and told reporters, 'Will go to Delhi if high command calls'. </p><p>Shivakumar too said he would go to the national capital if summoned by the top brass. </p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>