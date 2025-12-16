Menu
Karnataka Legislative Council session: Govt, Oppn trade barbs over use of loudspeakers during Azaan

Arun alleged that no one dares to complain about the disturbance caused by Azaan, because 'they have government support.'
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:02 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 17:02 IST
Karnataka NewsAzaanKarnataka Legislative Council

