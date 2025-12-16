<p>Belagavi: Question by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MLC DS Arun in the Legislative Council regarding controlling the use of loudspeakers exceeding the decibel limit during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azaan">Azaan </a>led to heated arguments between the ruling and opposition members in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.</p><p>Instead of specifically answering about the disturbance caused by Azaan and reacting on action against those using loudspeakers beyond the prescribed decibel limit, the minister said that firecrackers and loudspeakers produce excessive noise during Diwali as well and unnecessary politics is being done on this matter. This triggered BJP members and led to an argument. </p><p>Arun alleged that no one dares to complain about the disturbance caused by Azaan, because "they have government support." "For the past two and a half years there has been government support," alleged Arun. This statement by Arun forced Congress members to come in support of the minister and condemned the statement by the MLC. </p>.Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to release documents on corruption by Congress government in Karnataka.<p>Sensing the seriousness of the issue, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti advised the minister to answer only the question asked by the members and not to bring up other matters. </p><p>Finally, Minister Eshwar Khandre said that an order has already been issued by the Environment Department, all mosques/madrasas/dargahs have been instructed to use loudspeakers only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. He also said that a committee has been formed to check the licenses of loudspeakers used during Azaan. </p><p><strong>52 Complaints Filed </strong></p><p>In the last three years, 52 complaints have been received stating that the sound level of speakers during Azaan has increased. Pollution Control Board officials have inspected 51 places, and violations were found in 26 places. In total, sound level tests were conducted in 126 places, and in 97 places cases of exceeding the sound limit were detected, the minister informed. </p><p><strong>Government Support </strong></p><p>D.S. Arun had said that around his house in Shivamogga, residents are unable to sleep early in the morning due to Azaan. "My 86-year-old father wakes up due to Azaan and finds it difficult to sleep again and it is an everyday pain for us. No one dares to complain about this. If anyone tells the authorities that Azaan is causing disturbance, instead of taking legal action, they request to reduce the sound," he said sarcastically. </p>