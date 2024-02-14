Karnataka legislature panel favours bringing back regulated agri trade

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah administration is likely to introduce a reworked Bill to bring technology at state-run markets or yards while undoing the previous BJP government’s decision to liberalise agricultural trading.

A select committee that was reviewing the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill tabled its report in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

"The select committee has agreed to restore the law that existed before amendments enacted when the BJP was in power. It is likely to come up in the ongoing session of the legislature," a member of the panel said.

The Bill will restore the powers of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) to regulate sale of farm produce.

In 2020, the BJP government amended the APMC law allowing farmers to sell wherever they want as opposed to them having to trade only in notified markets or yards (mandis). Penalties on farmers and traders transacting outside the jurisdiction of the notified markets were removed.

In fact, this reform came with the three farm laws that the union government ended up repealing in 2021 following protests by farmers. However, the BJP government in the state did not follow suit.