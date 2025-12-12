Karnataka: Lokayukta police arrest DIC joint director, assistant in bribery case

<p>Tumakuru: The joint director of the District Industries Centre (DIC), and an assistant were arrested by the Lokayukta police while they were receiving bribe money here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The police said that the joint director D K Lingaraju and his assistant N S Prasad had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from a small-scale industrialist for releasing the subsidy amount of Rs 18.75 lakh given by the state government.</p>.CBI arrests MCD junior engineer for accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe; 3 officials booked.<p>The entrepreneur had paid an advance of Rs 10,000 and made a complaint to the Lokayukta. </p>