Karnataka: Lokayukta police arrest Village Accountant for taking bribe

Lokayukta police arrested Aranthodu Village Accountant (VA) while the latter was accepting bribe in connection with the clearing of a file pertaining to a piece of land on Saturday.

The arrested VA was identified as Miyasaab Mulla. Hariprasad A, in his complaint to Lokayukta, had said that his father owned 1.35 acres of land on survey number 98/2 in Aranthodu. After the father’s death, the title deed was in the joint name of his mother, sister and himself.

He had applied for transferring the land's title deed in his name. On March 5, 2023, when he approached VA to seek information about the progress of his application, the latter informed him that the file was not available.

Later, the complainant visited Sullia taluk office on July 24 and enquired with the VA on when he woukld get his no-objection certificate. To which, the VA replied that he would have to spend Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000. The complainant had given Rs 3,000 as advance payment (bribe) to the VA. When the complainant asked for NoC on August 17, the VA again demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The Lokayuta police caught him red-handed in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Saturday. The raid was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police C A Simon by DySP Kalavathi K, Chaluvaraju B and inspectors Amanulla A.