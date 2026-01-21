Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta raids on Sarfaraz Khan unearth wealth worth Rs 14.38 crore including 38 acres land

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan is presently working as Secretary to the government in the Housing and Minority Welfare Department.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsLokayuktaSarfaraz Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us