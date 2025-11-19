Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Man killed in wild jumbo attack

Kethegowda (80) of Gombegallu tribal hamlet, under Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve, is the deceased. He was on his way to his village, when a wild jumbo suddenly attacked him.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 23:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephant

Follow us on :

Follow Us