<p>Hanur/Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): An 80-year-old man died in a wild jumbo attack and a motorcyclist had a narrow escape, in two separate incidents, in Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Kethegowda (80) of Gombegallu tribal hamlet, under Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve, is the deceased. He was on his way to his village, when a wild jumbo suddenly attacked him. While he died on the spot, Kolla, who was accompanying, him escaped from the attack. The Forest department personnel visited the spot.</p>.<p>In another incident, a motorcyclist had a close shave, when a wild jumbo tried to attack him on Moolehole-Wayanad route, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest area, in Gundlupet taluk, on Tuesday. He jumped from the bike and ran to safety. The video clip recorded by one of the passengers in a car nearby has been widely circulated on social media platforms.</p>